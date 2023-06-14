10 Things You Should Never Leave in a Vehicle on a Hot Tri-Cities Day

Summertime in the Tri-Cities means lots of sunshine and extreme heat and leaving or forgetting things in a hot vehicle can cause serious damage to the items and your vehicle. When it comes to humans and pets it can cause serious injury and even death. Here is a list of 10 items you should never leave in your car on a hot day in the Tri-Cities.

People and Pets

Never leave a child, an elderly person, or a pet in a vehicle on a hot day. Temperatures rise rapidly, even with windows open, and can cause serious injury or even death. We’ve all heard the horror stories of parents who forgot that their child was in a car seat in the back. Consumer Reports says, it could happen to anyone so always double-check before leaving your vehicle to go in to work or the store.

Food or groceries

Any type of perishable food should not be left in a hot car for more than the trip to and from the store (with the AC on). All types of meat, dairy products, fruit, and even produce can spoil and cause bacteria to grow which could make you, your family, or guests very ill.

Electronic devices

Your smartphone, iPad, laptop, and other devices can be damaged by the extreme heat. Internal elements can melt which will ruin your device.

Pressurized items

Aerosol cans, sunscreen spray, and other products that are pressurized can leak or explode causing a big mess. Even hand sanitizer can leak out of the container when under extreme heat.

Medications

Some medicines can spoil or lose their potency when exposed to heat for long periods of time. Follow the instructions on the label before leaving meds in the center console.

Music or computer CDs

If you still use these dinosaurs, they can easily warp and become unusable after being in extreme heat or exposed to direct sunlight for any length of time. Protect that old music library.

Chocolate or candy

So, you grabbed a Snickers bar as you ran out the door and you planned on taking it into the office when arrived at work but forgot about it. Guaranteed, if it’s hot outside, it will be a melted mess when you return. This goes for all chocolate products and other sticky candy.

Cosmetics

Lipstick, creams, foundation, etc. will melt and become unusable. And, hurt your pocketbook as these items are typically very expensive.

Lighters or matches

If left in direct sunlight for too long on a very warm day, lighters have been known to explode and ignite which could cause serious damage to the interior of your car. Even matches have a chance of bursting into flames.

Forms of identification and other laminated paperwork

Your license, passport, or other forms of paperwork can discolor or fade if left in a hot vehicle.

For the most part, any item can be damaged by extreme heat, so the best practice is to ALWAYS check. Check for humans, and pets, and then for the items you don’t want damaged.

