(The Center Square) – An Island County, Wash., election observer has been convicted of a felony over his refusal to wear a mask last year when policy was established by the county auditor due to a high rate of COVID-19 among staff.

Timothy Hazelo, former chair of the Island County Republican Party, and fellow election observer Tracy Abuhl, chose not to wear masks at a voting center in Island County during the general election on Nov. 4, 2024.

Upon entering the facility, they were offered masks, which they refused. They were then told that they could not observe the processing of ballots if they did not wear a mask. According to court documents, Abuhl attempted to observe the counting of ballots from the hallway, but could not see most of the room or even the workers nearby, as they were screened by plastic sheeting.

After about 30 minutes, the Elections Supervisor Michele Reagan came into the room and told the plaintiffs that they had to wear a mask, which they protested, arguing they were not breaking any rules and would stay to observe.

On Thursday, Hazelo was found guilty of one count of second-degree criminal trespass and one count of felony unlawful entry into an election facility.

He faces up to a year in prison for the felony conviction and up to 364 days for the gross misdemeanor.

Hazelo posted his reaction to the sentencing on his YouTube page stating, “I don’t know what to make of it, we’re going to appeal it."

He claims that there were other people not wearing masks at the voting center and that he and Abuhl were singled out because they are “the two Republican faces of Island County.”

Following the conviction, Abuhl said on Facebook that Island County Auditor Sheilah Crider knew she and Hazelo would reject the masks. Notably, Crider herself is a Republican.

“Island County needs to get a grip on reality because masks don’t work and COVID is survivable,” Abuhl wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.23 million people in the U.S. have died from COVID between January 1, 2020, and July 5, 2025.

During testimony on Wednesday, Crider said she imposed the mask mandate last year because nearly half her staff had previously gotten COVID and wanted to avoid it during the election, as reported by KOMO News.

Hazelo launched a donation campaign in response and has raised nearly $10,000 as of Friday, with a goal of $50,000.

Abuhl’s court date is scheduled for later this month.