Indoor Rock Climbing Gym Is Exciting Hidden Gem in the Tri-Cities
Here's A Fun Thing To Do In The Tri-Cities
Looking for some summer fun? There's a hidden gem in the Tri-Cities that I just discovered.
My wife is much more of an outdoors nut than I am but I'd try something cool like this gym I just discovered.
Located in Richland at 1965 Fowler Street, The Rock Shop is a bouldering-focused indoor climbing facility that's brand new to the Tri-Cities.
If you want to experience indoor rock climbing, why not try out this new facility in the Tri-Cities?
What does the Rock Shop offer? They explain what they do on their website:
Climbing is of course our main feature, and we have just about every angle of climbing wall you can think of. Additionally, you'll find a training area with campus boards and free weights, a lounge to relax in when you're not climbing, coffee to help refuel, and locker rooms for changing when you're done.
If you've never tried bouldering, there are beginner and expert routes for youth and adults.
The Rock Shop Is Now Open In Richland
The Rock Shop also has monthly and yearly memberships available and is a great place for group gatherings as well.
You'll need to sign a waiver and waivers for youth will need to be signed by a parent/guardian.
You can check out the new Rock Shop on Facebook here and on their website here
Looking to beat the Tri-Cities heat? Here are several ways to beat the heat in the Tri-Cities that we've compiled below for you.