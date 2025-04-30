Harassed and ‘told to buy Visine’: Ex-SPD exec demands $3M over toxic workplace

(The Center Square) – Former Seattle Police Department Chief of Staff Jamie Tompkins is demanding a $3 million settlement from the city, alleging she was harassed over rumors from coworkers that she was having a sexual relationship with former Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Tompkins' lawyer sent a letter to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Office on Nov. 26, 2024, originally uncovered and reported on by Fox 13 News. The letter asks if the city is interested in a negotiated resolution of the dispute, describing details of a workplace environment where gossip about her relationship with Diaz and her appearance was common and persistent.

Tompkins was formerly the main anchor for FOX 13 News before joining the Seattle Police Department in 2023. She was placed on paid administrative leave in October 2024 along with Diaz amid the rumors. She would resign from the department the following month.

Diaz was named in a separate $5 million tort claim by four female Seattle Police Department officers that alleged sex discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment within the department. The claim painted a broader picture of dysfunction within the department’s leadership.

Diaz would step down as police chief in May 2024 to “work on special assignments” before being placed on administrative leave in October. Following an investigation into his actions while head of the department, Diaz was fired in December.

After Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr took over in June 2024, Tompkins informed her about the sexual harassment she was experiencing, at which point Rahr allegedly told Tompkins that she needed “to grow a thicker skin” and “invest in Visine to conceal the red in her eyes from all the crying.”

Harrell’s office did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment. However, Harrell was asked about it during a press conference touting the city’s recent success in hiring police officers on Monday.

“I’ll have to defer to the city attorney’s office, but as you’ve heard before we take all allegations seriously, very seriously,” Harrell said.