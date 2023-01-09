Franklin County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Fossils, Arrest 5

Besides multiple stolen vehicles and other items, Franklin County Deputies recovered a rather rare piece of property.

Stolen fossil collection worth $100K recovered north of Pasco

It began with Deputies trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving errantly on State Route 260. SR 260 runs from Highway 17 near Connell to Kahlotus. In this case, the Deputy noticed the vehicle north of Pasco. It has just been reported stolen.

Officers pursued the car into Clark's Addition north of Pasco, where the driver bailed out and ran to a home that Deputies say was already being watched because it was associated with previous vehicle thefts.

Search warrants lead to arrests

Based upon this incident and other evidence from Pasco Police, Deputies raided the home and various camp trailers on the property. Besides the stolen Connell vehicle, they found four other stolen vehicles, stolen construction tools, and materials.

They also found a rare fossil collection that had been reported stolen from a Kennewick storage facility recently. Deputies say that collection was reportedly worth $100K.

Five people were detained, according to Deputies, and work has begun to return the vehicles and property to their rightful owners. The investigation continues.