(The Center Square) – Seattle’s recently released list of candidates for the District 5 vacancy is led by former City Council President Debora Juarez.

The District 5 seat, representing the Northgate, Greenwood, Lake City and Crown Hill neighborhoods, has been vacant since July 7 after Cathy Moore resigned due to health and personal reasons. She served for just over a year and a half.

On July 11, the city announced 22 candidates for the vacancy. Juarez is the most notable candidate as she previously served as the District 5 representative from 2015 through 2023. She declined to run for reelection in the 2023 general election.

In her application, Juarez notes her previous experience as a city council member, including chairing the committee to build the new Climate Pledge Arena without taxpayer dollars.

Juarez said she chose to apply to return to the seat because she “was called to serve.”

“I am ready to step in immediately and work alongside my fellow council members to ensure that our city remains a vibrant, welcoming, and innovative place for all residents,” Juarez wrote in her cover letter.

Juarez faces competition from 21 other candidates with a variety of backgrounds, including some with experience working in government. This includes Brandon Monson, a special projects coordinator for the City of Kirkland, James Bourey, a former city manager for Newport News, Va. and Greenville, S.C.

Monson, along with community leaders Nilu Jenks and Justin Simmons, previously ran for the District 5 seat.

Some applicants work for the city or have previously done so, including Brent Butler, who formerly worked in the Seattle Human Services Department, Katy Haima, who works as an urban planner within the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development, and Mark Mendez, who works for the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation.

The full list of candidates are as follows:

Gregory BoldtAlan BondJames BoureyJed BradleyBrent ButlerJanice ClarkNick CunettaKaty HaimaNilu JenksDebora JuarezJulie KangLissa LathamShane MacomberMark MendezBrandon MonsonNic RossouwAnsel SangerNathan SchroederJustin SimmonsEric SouderChloe TangRobert Wilson

The city council will hold a special meeting on July 17 to determine finalists. A public forum is expected to be held around July 21.