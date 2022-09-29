Formal Charges Brought In Cashmere Shooting Death

Charges are now formalized in a shooting that killed a Cashmere man last Friday.

Prosecutors formally charged 24-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero Thursday with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.

Jesus younger brother, 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

The brothers appeared in Chelan County Superior Court Monday, after being arrested Saturday morning.

Both were involved in a fight in a bank parking lot where Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times, including twice in the head.

According to court documents, Jesus admitted to police that he shot Urbina-Sotelo multiple times after fearing for his brother, who Urbina-Sotelo had attacked with a baseball bat. Jesus said he shot Urbina-Sotelo three times with a Glock 19 9mm hand gun.

The fight in front of Cashmere Valley Bank was reportedly the culmination of two previous events - a confrontation between Urbina-Sotelo's younger brother and Torres-Lucatero's group, and beer bottles thrown at the front door of Urbina-Sotelo's home. (A more detailed description of the encounter can be found here.)

Jesus Torres-Lucatero has a bail of $1 million, while Guillermo Torres-Lucatero has a bail of $500,000. Both are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Both brothers will next appear in court on October 10 at 9:30am for arraignment.