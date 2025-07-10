(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Education has launched investigations into 45 universities for alleged Title VI violations.

In recent months, the department’s Office for Civil Rights have claimed the universities are in violation of Title VI due to alleged racial discrimination on campus.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funding.

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination. The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes.”

In its recent efforts to combat campus discrimination, the Trump administration has informed Harvard University’s accreditors that the university is violating federal anti-discrimination laws, potentially jeopardizing its accreditation.

“When an institution — no matter how prestigious — abandons its mission and fails to protect its students, it forfeits the legitimacy that accreditation is designed to uphold,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a press release.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed Harvard for ongoing discrimination and antisemitic harassments students faced.

“Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus,” McLaughlin said.

On Thursday, the Department of Education announced an investigation into George Mason University following a complaint alleging that the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies provide “preferential treatment” to faculty from “underrepresented groups” in an effort to appear “anti-racist.”

“The Trump-McMahon Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights will investigate this matter fully to ensure that individuals are judged based on their merit and accomplishment, not the color of their skin,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

The University of Washington and Washington State University have also been under investigation due to their ties with the PhD Project, a nonprofit that assists minorities within graduate programs.

“Our vision is to create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders who are committed to excellence and to each other, through networking, mentorship, and unique events,” the PhD Project stated.

In the announcement back in March, McMahon noted the department efforts are to ensure that all students, regardless of race, have the same opportunities to accomplish greatness.

“Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment,” McMahon said.

Universities being investigated by the Department of Education over Title VI also include the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and two colleges in Colorado.