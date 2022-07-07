Famous TV Actor Puts His Massive $4 Million Oregon Estate Up for Sale

Can you imagine a property that's got a pirate ship and a western town? It has to be a pretty impressive place and now the estate has gone up for sale in Oregon that'll surely get all the buyers excited.



If you are familiar with the TLC TV series Little People Big World, you'll know the stars of the series as Matt and Amy Roloff. The Roloff's Oregon estate has gone on the market for a cool $4 million and it's a pretty spectacular property.

The property is located at 23985 NW Grossen Drive in Hillsboro Oregon and features pumpkins, a pirate ship on a lake, a three-story treehouse, a full-size Medieval castle, a regulation soccer field, volleyball court, mine shaft, and tunnels

Here's how the listing agent describes the property:

Imagine living where each day delights the senses inside a 5-bedroom luxury home and 3600 square foot Big Red Barn offices, meeting rooms, production studio, and guest suite and outside at the pool, Castle, Pirate Ship, Mine Shaft, Old Western Town (complete with a saloon, jail, post office, and so much more), and over the 7 bridges that connect the paths through this 16 acre wonderland. Live the rural dream here - create, work and play in complete privacy and solitude while you enjoy the view.

Take a peek inside this truly unique Oregon estate:

Sadly, Matt and Amy have divorced and it looks like this property will be another asset that the Roloffs are looking to divest.

It got me thinking that you could take this property and make it into a pretty cool tourist working farm. It already has a lot of neat attractions built right into the property.

You can check out more on the listing here.

Our sister station in Boise was the inspiration for this article and you can check out more pictures and details about the property here.

