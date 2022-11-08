Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee

A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday.

Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention.

"The storm water pipe has failsd for some reason and storm water has been infiltrating the road bed and creating voids in the road bed," said Loebsack. "And that's also problematic for the pedestrian underpass that's there at the (Apple Capital Loop) trail."

The construction means the right-hand exit lanes from the Eastbound George Sellar Bridge will be barreled off beginning at 6am Thursday.

There'll be no access to the southbound SR 28 bypass in front of the Fred Myer store, although drivers will still be able to loop around to head northbound on the highway.

Repairs will be conducted 7 days per week and are expected to take approximately 10 days depending on the amount of repair required beneath the road.

The 5th St. ramp coming from the mall in East Wenatchee will also be closed to keep traffic flowing on the detour.

Pipkin Construction is the contractor for this emergency repair project.