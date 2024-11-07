A train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday morning sent an estimated 660 gallons of diesel fuel spilling onto the riverbank and into the Columbia River, about 15 miles south of Pasco. The derailment involved four refrigerated cars of a Union Pacific train that tumbled down a bank near Wallula at 3:20 a.m. The diesel fuel, used to power the refrigeration units, quickly spread along the river’s eastern shoreline.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was first notified around 4 a.m., but initial reports suggested no fuel spill had occurred. However, by 6:30 a.m., responders learned of diesel entering the river. Within hours, a contractor for Union Pacific had placed containment booms, specialized floating barriers, around the affected area, effectively trapping the diesel sheen before it could drift downstream.

Rapid Cleanup Efforts Underway

Stephanie May, communications manager for the Department of Ecology’s Eastern Regional Office, stated that her team arrived on-site by 9 a.m. to assist with the ongoing containment and cleanup operations. The department coordinated closely with Union Pacific contractors to monitor the spill and limit the environmental impact.

Train Derailment video / Getty / Canva Train Derailment video / Getty / Canva loading... Train Derailment

Containment booms, which are essential tools in such incidents, help by surrounding the oil, reducing its spread, and protecting vulnerable wildlife. They create a physical barrier on the water's surface, effectively isolating the diesel within a controlled area and preventing further contamination downstream. “If you see booms in the river or emergency personnel nearby, that’s part of our response,” said May, who emphasized the team’s commitment to mitigating potential ecological impacts.

Get our free mobile app

Wallula Junction

While the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, Union Pacific has pledged to work with state officials to manage the spill's aftermath. For local residents and commuters along U.S. 12 near Wallula Junction, cleanup will be ongoing threw the week.