Escape The Heat: Explore Gardner Cave At Crawford State Park

With the heat wave here and not really going anywhere anytime soon, here's an idea for a fun place to hike, explore, and, best of all, stay cool during the blistering summer heat. Crawford State Park is a 40-acre forested day-use park featuring Gardner Cave, one of Washington's longest limestone caves. The best part about this cave is you'll need to bring a light jacket or sweater because the cave temperature ranges from 39 to 42°F. The cave offers easy access to a fascinating underground landscape.

Things to Do:

Located in beautiful Metaline Falls, WA, Crawford State Park offers a unique day-use experience with the highlight being a tour of Gardner Cave (Reservations are required for tours). Discovered during a 1911 federal land survey, the cave features stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, and rimstone pools, illuminated by lighting. The cave is over 500 million years old, measuring approximately 2,072 feet long and 295 feet deep.

Park Features:

Forest

Seasonal Wildflowers

Wildlife Viewing

Rules:

Dogs allowed on leash

Fires allowed in designated areas

Cave tour reservations are required

Cave tours are conducted by reservation only

Wear closed-toe shoes

Flash photography is allowed

No animals, including pets and emotional support companions, are allowed in the cave (trained service animals are permitted with proper documentation of training)

No overnight parking or camping

Tips for Visitors:

Wear jackets and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

There is a steep, 200-yard walk from the parking lot to the cave entrance and several flights of stairs in the cave.

Free cave tours are available Thursday through Monday at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Family tours are available daily at noon. Reservations are required.

Day Use:

One sheltered picnic table and seven unsheltered picnic tables

Two small barbecue stands available for use

Short walking trail (approximately half a mile) leading to the Canadian border