One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington

One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington

It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State.



Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington

The website onlyinyourstate.com featured 10 supermarkets that you need to check out and one of our area's local favorites is on the list.

Locals know all about the Country Merchantile in Pasco but travelers are starting to take notice of one of our area's best places to get fresh fruit and vegetables.

Traveling Through Washington State? Here's One Place Locals Think You Should Visit

Pasco and Richland both have a Country Merchantile but it's the Pasco location that's really put the popular destination on the map.

The Country Merchantile in Pasco is located at 232 Crestloch Rd.

From the Country Merchantile website:

Country Mercantile is family owned and operated by Jay and Janece Wood since 1996.

They began as a small produce stand offering seasonal fruits and vegetables. Today you will find an amazing selection of the Northwest's finest gourmet foods and the most decadent handmade chocolates and fudge made with country love straight from our kitchen.

Their latest construction in 2002 tripled the size of their store to what it is today.

Enjoy their homemade ice cream, salsa, chips, tamales, and enchiladas.

Browse through their unique collectibles, home decor, and gift ideas in their gift department.

You'll want to come hungry so you can enjoy their ever-popular Deli featuring gourmet sandwiches, our world-famous wraps, homemade soups, and much more.

If you've never been to the Country Merchantile, it's worth a look especially if you are traveling through Washington State and looking for a unique shopping experience.

