House Fires Blamed On Costco Exclusive Item Now Being Recalled

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a product, sold exclusively at Costco, that has been blamed for at least two house fires. At issue are 567,000 chargers from Michigan based myCharge that are made in China.

myCharge told CBS News they received five reports of the item overheating, including the two house fires blamed on the charging device. Costco said they've had over 100 hundred brought back to them. Customers cited multiple issues that ranged from the unit smoking and sparking to melting and expanding in size.

They also had complaints that the plug in unit exploded and caught fire. There have been no injuries reported at this time. The chargers sold for around $40.

How Do i Know If I Have One of These Chargers

If you bought a myCharge at a Costco store between January 2022 and November 2023, you may have a MyCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger. The next step is to make sure it is a wall plug in charger and check the model number.

The photo above shows the Models affected by the recall and where to find the model number. Also, and this may sound strange, but make sure it has the myCharge logo on the front of the device and a single port USB-A input on the bottom as the next photo shows.

Finally, check the date codes on the side of the charger and make sure the match up with the following:

If you have one of these charger you should stop using it and exchange it for a free replacement. You can visit this page at myCharge.com for more information on how to submit your charger for a free replacement. You can also call 1-888-251-2026

Monday through Friday 6 a.m to 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

You can also get more information at the CPSC website under the recall section.