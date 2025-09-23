(The Center Square) – As the grieving widow of Charlie Kirk delivered a heartbreaking message about her late husband during a Sunday memorial in Glendale, Ariz., that drew tens of thousands, a crowd of more than 500 people gathered on the Washington state Capitol Campus in Olympia for a local vigil for Kirk.

They listened intently to Erika Kirk’s message of faith and forgiveness on loudspeakers ahead of their own faith-based memorial for the slain founder of conservative youth nonprofit Turning Point USA. Kirk was shot and killed earlier this month in Utah.

The shocking assassination has reignited the debate over political violence, while at the same time, Kirk’s supporters say, inspiring a revival of faith that was a major part of Kirk’s political activism.

“What he spoke was truth, and his faith was such an inspiration,” said one woman who spoke with The Center Square just ahead of the Sunday afternoon memorial. “He deserves to be honored for how he spoke out in love and how he led the youth of our country.”

Thurston County Republican Party Chair Corey Gauny organized the Olympia gathering, which featured speakers including several area pastors, lawmakers and youth leaders involved in local Turning Point chapters.

“I’ve been trying to get my chapter up and running for about a year now, which is crazy when you consider in the last week-and-a-half I’ve had more people reach out to me with interest than I’ve had in the entirety of the last year,” said Sunny Taylor, who heads up Turning Point USA’s chapter on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland.

Ruphina Nord, national committeewoman for Washington State Young Republicans, opened with a prayer.

“We pray today that God heals our land. If we turn from every wicked way and turn to seek God’s face, God will heal our land. Our fight is not against flesh and blood, our fight is against spirits and principalities,” she said as the crowd cheered.

Lacey City Councilmember Nic Dunning was the lone Democratic lawmaker to speak at the vigil. Gauny told those in attendance that he had invited local and state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Dunning shared that since Kirk’s murder, he has put up several posts on social media complimentary of Kirk that have inspired ugly pushback.

“I’ve been told to shut up by elected officials and by party associates. I’ve been told I can’t say those things, that I need to take my posts down… I’ve been told I’m going to get hurt, and I’ve been a Democrat my whole life,” Dunning said, adding he doesn’t know where he fits in now.

Wearing a sweatshirt that said, “This is the Turning Point,” Rep. Matt Marshall, R-Eatonville, told the crowd that Kirk’s debate style and ideas were so effective because he understood “that to change culture, you have to trust God.”

He added, “What we can do now is continue to take up his place in the public square, by not letting this scare anybody from speaking their mind, but show up and talk to people who think differently than we do.”

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, teased that he will soon introduce a resolution in the state Legislature to honor Charlie Kirk.

“Stay tuned because it’s going to involve ‘In God We Trust,’” Wilson said to cheers and applause from the crowd.

The two-hour-plus vigil ended as bagpipes played and the crowd sang “Amazing Grace.” Many in attendance wiped away tears.

Two protesters stood quietly across the street with their faces covered, carrying large signs with messages that included “F--k Charlie Kirk.” The other sign read, “How someone dies does not redeem how they lived. No remorse for bigots.”

Several people attending the vigil attempted to converse with the protesters as police stood nearby, but the two holding the signs said nothing. When the vigil ended, some Kirk supporters walked across the street and held up American flags in front of the anti-Kirk signs to block the messages from being seen by passing drivers.