Trio Of State Reps Want To Remove George From The Washington Flag

The Pacific Northwest became property of the United States in 1846 when the British Empire turned it over via the Oregon Treaty in 1846. Seven years later the Washington Territory (which included Montana and Idaho) became it's own entity. In 1863, the Washington Territory took the shape it currently has when Idaho and Montana split off to become their own.

Seal of Washington Territory (1853-1889) Seal of Washington Territory (1853-1889) loading...

What's In A Name?

The Washington Territory was originally called "Columbia", but when Congress approved the split from Oregon, they renamed the new land Washington. The concern was Columbia would create confusion with the District of Columbia. Washington was settled on to honor our first President and is still the only State named after one.

State of Washington Original Seal 1889 State of Washington Original Seal 1889 loading...

As statehood approached in 1889, a new seal was needed. It was created by a jeweler named George Talcott. The design was simple and featured the likeness of George Washington from a postage stamp placed inside two circles. The above picture was also the original flag for the State, adopted in 1923. In 1967, a famous painting of our first President was the inspiration for a more refined rendition of the State flag.

Gilbert Stuart (public Domain) Gilbert Stuart (Public Domain) loading...

Gilbert Stuart's masterpiece is one of the most famous portraits of George Washington in history, so it was only fitting it found it's way on to the State flag. Now a trio of State Representatives believe it is time to remove the State's namesake from the flag by creating a committee to study other options.

Canva Canva loading...

Part of their reasoning stated in the bill is:

...the design is overly complex, difficult to reproduce, and does not effectively represent the state’s distinct character.

They also site that his lack of connection to the State means his image is "less meaningful" as a symbol to the State. They state the design is poor and lacks relevance, is aesthetically unpleasant, and violates key flag design principles. HB 1938, sponsored byReps. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), Julia Reed (D-Seattle) and Greg Nance (D-Kitsap), would create a committee whose work would have to be complete by January 1st, 2029.

Voters Will Have The Final Word

Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash loading...

This won't simply be the legislature flexing it's muscle. The final design for the new flag will have to be approved by voters on a general election ballot. If voters reject the new design, the flag we currently have would remain.