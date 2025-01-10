Meet Chalet...Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Chalet. She's a roughly 2-year-old German Shepherd who’s been calling the shelter home since July 30, 2024.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Chalet was found by a good Samaritan on Columbia Drive in Kennewick and was held for a few days in the hopes of finding her owner. Unfortunately, no one has come forward to claim her, and she’s been at the animal shelter since. Her fun and lovable personality has shone through to the shelter staff over the last 5 months.

Chalet is the ultimate lovebug, and anyone who’s met her knows that she’s a huge fan of humans! She’s a big puppy at heart, weighing in at 74 pounds of adorable, goofy energy. Chalet has a signature move that always gets attention: she stands up on her hind legs, stretches her front paws as high as she can, and shows off for everyone around her! She’s a total show-off in the best way!

Get our free mobile app

TCAS TCAS loading...

In fact, Chalet has picked up some tricks, and during a recent photo shoot, the staff learned that she even knows how to speak on command! She seems to understand basic commands and is super eager to please. She’s also got a love for toys, and nothing makes her happier than cuddling with her humans. She may think she's a lap dog, but with her big frame, you'll quickly see she’s more of a hugger than a cuddler! She’s been a favorite among the staff and volunteers for her affectionate, fun-loving nature.

Chalet isn’t your typical dog. While she’s perfect in many ways, she does have some quirks. She is reactive with other dogs and isn’t yet comfortable in social situations with them, so it's not cetain if she’s compatible with other animals. That said, her love for people is unwavering, and when it comes to humans, Chalet will be your ultimate companion.

TCAS TCAS loading...

When strangers approach her kennel, Chalet does have a tendency to put on her “big, tough” face and bark, which can make her seem intimidating at first. It's possible that has led to less adoption interest as potential adopters might misjudge her based on her kennel behavior. All visitors to the shelter should come in with an open mind, and please don’t judge a dog by their kennel presence. Many dogs reveal their true personality when they are away from the shelter and in the back seat of your car on the way home.

Chalet would thrive in a home where she’s the only pet and gets all the attention she deserves. She loves to be the center of attention and would be best with owners who can provide her with plenty of love, playtime, and adventure. She’s a huge fan of going out for walks, hikes, or any outdoor activity that comes her way! Chalet is also great for someone looking for a cuddle buddy.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Chalet’s adoption fee is only $50! All you need is a valid ID and payment in the form of cash, check, or debit. There’s no need for an appointment to meet her—just come by during regular business hours (Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm), and the team at the shelter will be happy to introduce you to her.

The hope is Chalet can find her forever family soon, knowing she’ll bring so much love and joy to her new home. Hopefully, yours is the family she deserves! Enjoy more photos of this happy girl below.