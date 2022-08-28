BREAKING: WSDA Warns Watch For Plague Causing Egyptian Insect

First the pandemic, then Murder Hornets, a giant moth from China, and now there is a new insect Washington State is being invaded by! If you grew up reading the bible or watching the kids movie "Bugs Life", you might be very scared right now.

The WSDA just released a warning for the citizens of Washington State, especially the Everett area, to watch for the "unusually large Egyptian Locust." The release says they confirmed the locust was found and are "asking the public to also be on the lookout for this large grasshopper with striped eyes."

Egyptian grasshoppers have striped eyes Photo credit: Hectonichus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Egyptian grasshoppers have striped eyes Photo credit: Hectonichus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons loading...

WHAT DO THEY LOOK LIKE & HOW BIG ARE THEY?

Yes, these are the same kind of locusts that caused one of the plagues of Egypt as told in the Bible. The first thing that caught my eye about the alert was the words "unusually large." So just how large are they? The report says males are around 2 inches long with females being around 3 inches long. The report goes on to say that "adults are usually olive, gray, or brown in color and are most likely to be seen toward the end of summer."

The biggest thing that separates them from local locusts are the dark black stripes on their eyes. That is the easiest way to tell if it is an Egyptian Locust or a local one.

Getty-Canva Getty-Canva loading...

WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU SPOT ONE?

Right now, the only locust confirmed was near Everett Washington. The WSDA wants "Residents near Everett who believe they have seen this insect should send a photo to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov for identification and include the location where it was spotted. If you believe you have seen one outside of Washington State, please take a picture of it, note the location, and report it to your State Plant Regulatory Official or State Plant Health Director."

THIS IS NO REASON TO PANIC

According to their release: "Egyptian grasshoppers are generally regarded as a minor pest of concern in their native habitat but could be an occasional pest to crops, orchards, and vineyards. USDA is gathering available scientific information to help determine the potential risk of this insect."

For me I can't help but think back to my childhood watching "Bugs Life." If you haven't watch it according to Wikipedia, it's about "a misfit ant, Flik, who is looking for "tough warriors" to save his colony from a protection racket run by Hopper's gang of grasshoppers. Unfortunately, the "warriors" he brings back turn out to be an inept troupe of Circus Bugs."

credit posteritati.com credit posteritati.com loading...

Hopper scared the crap out of me and hopefully that fear doesn't come raging back out if one happens to land on my shoulder while I'm driving. Make sure if you squish it, take a picture and send it to the WSDA email above. lol

Seattle Seahawks Vs Chicago Bears Pre-season at Lumen Field Seattle, Washington Photo gallery of the preseason game August 18, 2022 between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington