In the wake of nearly every mass murderer or serial killer are the lucky few that got away. Sometimes they were the person that survived an attack, only to inform the police of what happened to them leading to the killer's arrest (in the case of Jeffrey Dahmer).

Jeffrey Dahmer Mugshot/Milwaukee Police Department

Other times they unknowingly attracted the attention of a killer and managed to avoid becoming one of their victims. This is a story centered around the latter, where a young girl and her friend were being watched by the most one of the most serial killers in Washington State's history.

Anne Hull was born in Seattle and raised in Centralia. Anne's dream was to make it big in the music industry. In order to follow that dream she left Washington State for California where she formed a hard rock/heavy metal band called Hellion. Anne Hull would become better known by her stage name Ann Boleyn.

A new docuseries called "Into the Void" featured Ann Boleyn's story during the seventh episode of their first season. In that episode Ann recounts how she almost didn't make it out of Centralia and could have been famous under more gruesome circumstances.

Screenshot Ann Boleyn/Daily Motion Into The Void Life, Death, & Heavy Metal S1 Ep 7/ Reality TV Deep

Ann detailed how she used to work at the famous Fox Theater in Centralia in the early/mid 70s. While she was employed there, law enforcement approached her mother and told her there was a guy in the area (Centralia) stalking women that had a certain appearance.

Police then revealed that Ann, and another girl of high school age, were being stalked by this individual. That individual was none other than Ted Bundy! Bundy's reign of terror through the Pacific Northwest has been well documented and Ann may have been one of the very few who survived Bundy's "attention".

Ted Bundy/State Archives of Florida

You can watch the full episode featuring Ann Boleyn, and hear her story for yourself by clicking here. Another famous person who has a brush with Bundy was author Ann Rule. She worked with Bundy at a suicide hotline in the Seattle/Tacoma area in the 70s. It was the subject of her best selling book "The Stranger Beside Me".