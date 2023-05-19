2023 Illegal Border Crossings Exceed Populations of 6 U.S. States

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to new data released by US Customs and Border Patrol, the number of illegal crossings at just the US Southern Border in 2023 exceeds the population of six US states.

Numbers do not count what are called "gotaways"

Information published by The Center Square on Friday, May 19th, reveals stunning numbers of people who were intercepted. The Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) figures total 1,047,528 persons who were stopped or otherwise 'intercepted.' This doesn't mean they were not released into the US, but that they were at least detained, delayed or 'officially' processed.

According to CBP, that number exceeds the populations of Delaware, North and South Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming.

These figures do not include what are called "gotaways," or persons who were seen but able to be stopped or contacted.

According to The Center Square:

"The data is derived from official CBP reports in addition to gotaway data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. The agent provided the information on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. It only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data, meaning the numbers are higher than reported."

CBP says at least 332 known or strongly suspected terrorists have been apprehended at the southern US border since the beginning of the year. A former CBP official says the people arrested since 911 are from 171 different countries, many of whom sponsor or support terrorist activities.