Tri-Cities has a lot of history to be proud of. A lot of things have come and gone in the Columbia Basin, from buildings to celebrities and everything in between. We've picked some of our favorite places that seem timeless in the Tri-Cities.



We do a little deep dive into some of the places that shaped the Tri-Cities' history.

Hanford Nuclear Site helped make the Columbia Basin famous and even though it makes our list, there are plenty of other non-Hanford-related people and places that have stood the test of time.

Take a look at who and what we've picked as Tri-Cities things and people who've stood the test of time in the TC.

12 Amazing Tri-Cities Things That Have Survived the Test of Time Here are 12 things and people that have survived the test of time in the Tri-Cities. They've become Tri-Cities institutions.

I'm sure there are a ton of great locations, places, and people we've left off our list, we'd love to know who you would add to our list. Feel free to APP CHAT us on the station APP and we'll add them to our list.

