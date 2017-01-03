Yakima Police: 18-year-old seriously hurt in gang-related shooting

An 18-year-old man is at the hospital with serious injuries after police believe he was shot in a gang-related shooting.

Mike Bastinelli with the Yakima Police Department says they believe he was shot in the alley of the 1100 block of S. 8th Avenue around 11:15 a.m. They say he was then taken to the hospital by a private car. Police say the 18-year-old was in serious condition.

Bastinelli says at this point they do not have a suspect description but are looking for a 90’s gray Honda 4-door car that was seen leaving the area. Officers believe multiple people were inside the car at the time of the shooting but are unsure if the shooting occurred from the car or someone got out and shot the 18-year-old.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.