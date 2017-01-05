Yakima officials eye mandatory recycling program

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Though the city of Yakima currently doesn’t offer recycling, officials are looking to establish a mandatory program as early as 2020.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that garbage rates in the city go up Sunday in order to begin saving for the recycling program. The average household will pay $1.13 to $1.28 more per month.

A curbside recycling program would likely be based on a pilot program that served a small area of the city in 2014. Recycling and yard waste was picked up every other week, while garbage was still picked up every week.

The pilot program revealed that residents would use curbside recycling, but were unwilling to pay for it.