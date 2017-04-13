Yakima Nation member dies during sea lion mission in Oregon

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The Yakima Nation says one of its members died on a sea lion count mission after his boat capsized on the Columbia River.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s announcement on Wednesday said 56-year-old Greg George died after being taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of unspecific injuries. George worked as a research technician.

George and his fellow crew members were returning from a sea lion count when a large wave caused their commission research vessel to capsize near Multnomah Falls, west of Portland.

Yakima Nation’s General Council Chairman Davis Washines says George spent the past 20 years helping to restore and protect salmon that are considered sacred to tribal members.

According to the announcement, other crew members have recovered from hypothermia.