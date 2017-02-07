Yakima food bank says 1,000 pounds of food stolen

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say nearly 1,000 pounds of food was stolen from a food bank located in a downtown Yakima church.

Staff at Sunrise Outreach’s food bank determined Monday that frozen chicken, eight cases of eggs, 11 cases of orange juice and eight cases of cereal were stolen Sunday after a church service.

Sunrise Outreach Executive Director Dave Hanson says because of the large amount taken, he believes it was someone stealing to sell or redistribute the food.

Hanson says this is the second time in the past 12 years that someone has stolen food from the facility.

Hanson says, “It gets discouraging that people would do that to the poor. You’re taking food out of kids’ mouths.”