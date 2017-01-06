Yakima executive chef selected to prepare menu at U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls

A Yakima chef will be heading to Washington D.C. next week to join a large culinary team for the official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls.

The Yakima Convention Center says their executive chef Michael Zuniga and the rest of the culinary team from Centerplate will be asked to prepare a menu that will be served to more than 30,000 guests.

The group adds a number of balls are held on Inauguration Day, which is on January 20, but the official balls are generally invitation only and will feature appearances by President, elect Donald W. Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families.