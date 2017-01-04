Yakima Deputies: Man faces murder charge after brother dies from stabbing complications

Deputies say a man in Yakima County will likely be charged with murdering his brother after the victim died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies say the victim, Leonard Smith was sent to the hospital for numerous stab wounds and later released in December after officers say his brother assaulted him. An autopsy showed Smith’s cause of death was from complications associated with the stabbing.

On December 22, deputies say they were called to the 2400 block of S. 66th Ave. in Yakima, WA, for a call of a domestic dispute. Yakima police were also called to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for a stabbing victim. Officers say Smith told them his brother, who also lived at his home off of 66th Ave. and stabbed him.

Deputies at the home say the suspect had barricaded himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out. That led to a 2-hour standoff between deputies and the 51-year old suspect, before he was taken into custody.

The suspect originally faced charges of resisting arrest and assault but deputies say he could also face murder charges.