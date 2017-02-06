WSU Tri-Cities has largest spring enrollment across university system

Washington State University experienced the highest spring semester enrollment ever, with the Tri-Cities branch recording the largest increase, nearly 21% more than last year.

Jeffrey Dennison with WSU says they have 1,825 students who signed up for classes.

“The students who are here are spreading the word, that they feel like this is a campus where you have a hands-on experience, you have lots of contact with your professors and the staff, the classes are small, there is easy parking,” says Dennison.

The largest number of new students are transfers which Dennison adds is typically during this time of the school year.

WSU registered 28,240 students statewide, up two percent from the spring semester of 2016.