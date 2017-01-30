WSU issues statement supporting foreign students

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Washington State University has issued a statement in support of international students and staff in light of the recent executive order banning entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.

The statement issued Monday was signed by school President Kirk Schulz and Asif Chaudhry, a vice president of international programs at the Pullman-based university.

The statement says Washington State University shares the concerns expressed nationwide about President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries to enter the United States.

The statement says the school welcomes all members of the Washington State community, regardless of the country they call home.

The school says it is advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.