Woman arrested in one of the largest Walla Walla heroin seizures

A K-9 sniff at a shipping company led to the arrest of a woman in Walla Walla and the discovery of one of the largest seizure of heroin in the area for many years.

Officers say a K-9 team conducted a “sniff” of a package at the Postal Annex Tuesday morning when the dog alerted on the package. Officers say after receiving a warrant, they found a stuff animal inside which contained about 4 ounces of heroin. Upon investigation, officers say they responded to a home off SE 12th in College Place. They say 37-year-old Luz Leon used a false name, Mara Rodriguez on the package.

Though she didn’t come to the door, officers say they set up surveillance and took her into custody once she came outside to take a garbage. Officers searched her home and seized during the search an additional 4 ounces of suspected heroin, about 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, $832 cash, and a sawed-off shotgun. Officers say it is one of the largest seizure of heroin in the area for many years and the street value of the heroin is estimated at about $12,000, providing roughly 450 dosage units for an addict. The methamphetamine has an estimated value of $5,000.

She now faces 1 count of Delivery of Heroin, 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver—methamphetamine and heroin, and Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun. Officers say she also had other outstanding warrants for her arrest from previous law enforcement contacts.