Winter Weather School Delays & Closures Thursday, Jan. 12

These are the closures and delays for Thursday, January 11, 2017:

Washington Schools:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Morning classes canceled. Early Head Start Home Visits and Head Start Parent/Teacher Conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. Before care will open at 8:00am.

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. K4 & K5am 10:30-12:30 pm, 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

Childrens Developmental Center: Closed. No morning sessions.

Christ the King School: 2 Hours Late

Columbia-Burbank School District: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning Preschool or Mrs. Taylor

Finley School District: 2 Hours Late

Goldendale Sch. District: 2 Hours Late

Grandview Sch. District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM Tri-tech, No Pre-school

Kingspoint Christian School: opens 2 hours late and morning extended day care begins at 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Delay also for Friday Jan. 13th

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30

Prescott School District: 2 Hours Late, No bus flat top or Jubilee, no zero period.

Prosser School District: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech, No AM Preschool, No AM Lourdes (Also delayed Friday)

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Children’s Center will have a 2 Hour Delay

Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. For Jan. 12 AND Jan. 13