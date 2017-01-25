Wildlife Service investigating deaths of hundreds of ducks

Hundreds of ducks have been found dead in the past two weeks in Walla Walla, Benton, and Franklin Counties.

Wildlife officials aren’t sure why the birds are dying.

“We’re not sure whether they’re sick or it’s starvation, or what. We’ve sent some of them off for testing,” said Dan Haas. “It’s probably unlikely this time of year to be thinking that this is avian flu. It’s a hard winter, it might just be the conditions. But, because it’s been so sudden and so severe, its probably something else.”

Haas says the ducks have been found in a number of environments, including marshes and ponds on both public and private lands. He says he hasn’t heard anything to indicated that this may be a state-wide issue, but the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is also investigating. Haas says if there’s any public health concern, they’ll notify the public right away, and determine whqat to do with the dead birds.

“If it’s something severe, obcioulsy we’ll try to contain it,” Haas said. “If it’s weather-related, well– ducks die all the time.”

He says the agency has already had to close down hunting this season on Whitcomb Island in order to provide some food for birds because they weren’t able to forage enough for food because of the snow.

“If it’s something physical, we will work to provide more food.”