West Richland student working to preserve local WWII vets stories

World War II dramatically changed the Tri-Cities with the creation of Hanford, but very few people who worked there in the 1940’s or served in the war, remain. That is the reason one local student is hoping to preserve the past by telling the stories of those who lived through it.

“There will come a time where there is no more World War II veterans left, and I think it is really important to preserve their stories while we still can,” says Doyle.

For Hannah Doyle from West Richland, her interest in history started with the national program, Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom® Albert H. Small Student & Teacher Institute. Doyle researched Private 1st Class La Verne Leo Allard who died fighting in Normandy during World War II. She says because he never got the chance to tell his story, that is what inspired her to take on a new project this year.

“It is an honor for them to let me into their lives and tell these stories to me,” says Doyle.

The high school junior was selected this year as one of eight students across the nation, to gather the stories of war survivors. Her video interviews with local heroes, will be added to the already growing collection at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“I’ve interviewed two veterans so far, one was a Navy WAVE at actually our local Pasco naval air station during the war, and my other one was a veteran who served at the Battle of the Bulge,” says Doyle.

Doyle shared a portion of the interview with Wendell Lint who lives in Kennewick and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. She says the veteran actually shared several handwritten letters he penned during his service 73 years ago.

“My mother kept all my letters that I sent home, and I still have them,” says Lint.

She hopes the history of past generations can inspire the future generations.

“There will come a time where there is no more World War II veterans left, and I think it is really important to preserve their stories while we still can,” says Doyle.

Doyle has until the end of December to collect as many stories she can. She is hoping to speak to at least four veterans from around the area, or she is also looking to talk with those who worked at Hanford. The videos will than be available for anyone in the community to watch on the National World War II Museum’s website.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.