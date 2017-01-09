Weather-related delays & cancelations for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Here are the reported weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 10, 2018: School Closures in bold are updates from this morning.
• Benton Franklin Head Start – Closed. All Early Head Start home visits are canceled and will be rescheduled.
• Bethlehem Lutheran School – Closed. Eagles’ Nest will close at 4pm. No sports.
• Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15
• Children’s Developmental Center -Closed
• Christ the King School -Closed
• College Place Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Breakfast. No before school activities
• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. -Closed
• Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
• Dixie Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• East Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes
• Finley Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Kahlotus School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Kingspoint Christian School – closed Tuesday, no extended day care, no evening meetings.
• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities -Closed
• Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes
• North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2-hours late, Evening activities canceled. All after school activities canceled.
• Othello Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Pasco Sch. Dist. -Closed
• Paterson Sch. Dist. -Closed
• Pomeroy School District – 2 Hours Late
• Prescott Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes. on time
• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Richland Sch. Dist. -Closed
• St. Joseph Catholic School -Closed
• Touchet Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Tri-City Adventist – 2-Hours Late, 10am start
• Tri-Cities Prep – 2 Hours Late
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart
• Walla Walla Catholic Schools – 2 Hours Late
• Wapato Public Schools are open and operating on time for Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Buses on routes south of Fort Road may be taking a little extra time to make their runs.
• West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Yakama Nation Tribal School – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
Churches
• St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside- Afternoon and evening activities canceled. 1st – 4th grade don’t meet
Oregon
BMCC/Pendleton – 2 Hours Late. All other locations are operating on time.
Athena-Weston School District – 2 Hours Late
Helix School District – Closed
Pendleton School District – Closed
Pilot Rock School District – Closed
Lifeways Day Treatment (Pendleton) – Closed
ECSE Preschool in Pendleton – Closed
