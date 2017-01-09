Weather-related delays & cancelations for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Here are the reported weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 10, 2018: School Closures in bold are updates from this morning.

• Benton Franklin Head Start – Closed. All Early Head Start home visits are canceled and will be rescheduled.

• Bethlehem Lutheran School – Closed. Eagles’ Nest will close at 4pm. No sports.

• Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

• Children’s Developmental Center -Closed

• Christ the King School -Closed

• College Place Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Breakfast. No before school activities

• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. -Closed

• Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

• Dixie Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• East Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes

• Finley Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Kingspoint Christian School – closed Tuesday, no extended day care, no evening meetings.

• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities -Closed

• Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes

• North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2-hours late, Evening activities canceled. All after school activities canceled.

• Othello Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Pasco Sch. Dist. -Closed

• Paterson Sch. Dist. -Closed

• Pomeroy School District – 2 Hours Late

• Prescott Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes. on time

• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Richland Sch. Dist. -Closed

• St. Joseph Catholic School -Closed

• Touchet Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Tri-City Adventist – 2-Hours Late, 10am start

• Tri-Cities Prep – 2 Hours Late

• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart

• Walla Walla Catholic Schools – 2 Hours Late

• Wapato Public Schools are open and operating on time for Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Buses on routes south of Fort Road may be taking a little extra time to make their runs.

• West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

• Yakama Nation Tribal School – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes