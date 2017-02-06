Weather-related delays and cancelation for Monday, February 6, 2017

Yakima-area School Districts
Bickleton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
East Valley Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes
EPIC / Head Start – Classes at Jefferson and Castlevale are on a 2hr delay. AM classes are canceled at EPIC Place, Ahtanum, Wide Hollow, Fairview, Union Gap, Cottonwood and Tieton.
Highland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2 hour delay; Classes will begin at 10:30 am. No breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start is canceled. Afternoon Pre School will still be held. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.
Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Yakama Nation Tribal School – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
Yakima School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Private Schools
Riverside Christian School – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No AM Pre K
