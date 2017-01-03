Weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

These are the closures and delays for local schools and other organizations for Wednesday, January 4, 2017:

• Benton Franklin Head Start – All AM pre-school sessions canceled. Early Head Start home visits before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

• Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions.

• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. Buses will run on snow routes the rest of this week.

• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP, Keewaydin Discovery Center. No breakfast.

• Pasco Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

• Richland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. RSD buses using snow routes Wednesday thru Friday.