Weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

These are the closures and delays for local schools and other organizations for Wednesday, January 4, 2017:
• Benton Franklin Head Start – All AM pre-school sessions canceled. Early Head Start home visits before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.
• Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions.
• Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. Buses will run on snow routes the rest of this week.
• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP, Keewaydin Discovery Center. No breakfast.
• Pasco Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Richland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. RSD buses using snow routes Wednesday thru Friday.
Private Schools
• Bethlehem Lutheran School – 2 Hours Late. Before Care opens 7:30.
• Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30, pm 1:00 daycare 8:15
• Christ the King School – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
• Kingspoint Christian School – on a 2 hour delay Wednesday with no morning extended daycare
• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – 2 Hours Late
• St. Joseph’s Catholic School and the Children’s Center – 2 Hours Late
