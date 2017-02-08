Weather-related Closures and Delays for Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Here are the weather-related delays and closures for the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas for Wednesday, February 8, 2017:

Hanford Vit Plant employees at the construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town offices will be released at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8. Vit Plant construction night shift is cancelled for Wednesday with the exception of site snow removal crews, which will work normal schedules.

at the construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town offices will be released at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8. with the exception of site snow removal crews, which will work normal schedules. CBC’s scheduled women’s and men’s basketball games tonight at North Idaho College have been postponed. The games will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined.

tonight at North Idaho College have been postponed. The games will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined. Due to current conditions and the forecast, Benton PUD will close at 2:00 p.m. As usual, crews are available 24/7. For outages, please call 1-888-582-2176

will close at 2:00 p.m. As usual, crews are available 24/7. For outages, please call 1-888-582-2176 WSU Tri-Cities campus will close at noon today due to weather conditions. All classes and events scheduled for noon or later are cancelled, and non-essential employees are released to return home.

will close at noon today due to weather conditions. All classes and events scheduled for noon or later are cancelled, and non-essential employees are released to return home. Franklin County Board of Commissioners’ Chair has a closure of the Courthouse effective at 2:00 p.m., today, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 for non-essential personnel. This includes all County offices as well as the Courthouse and Court Services. He has also authorized a late start of 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2017 for the Courthouse, Court Services and all County Offices.

Tri-Cities-area School Districts:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Afternoon session canceled. All home visits and home conferences canceled and will be rescheduled.

Calvary Christian School: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled. school is closing at 1:00. no k4 or k5 pm classes. daycare closes at 4

Childrens Developmental Center: No afternoon sessions.

Christ the King School – CK School will release at 1:00 today. There are no buses and there will be no Prime Time after school daycare. Afternoon Montessori preschool is canceled. All afterschool activities are canceled today.

ESD 123: “Poetry Out Loud Southeastern Washington Regional Final,” originally scheduled for tonight, has postponed. The new date and time for this event will be Saturday, February 11 at 10 AM.

Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed

Kingspoint Christian School: Early Release at 1 pm. Extended day will be available until 5:30 pm

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled. Dismissal at 12pm. Regular pick up procedures. No PM Extended Care.

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled, No PM preschool. All Elementary Schools release at 12. High School and Junior High release at 12:30

Pasco Sch. Dist. -All after-school student activities, practices, and athletic events have been cancelled for Wednesday, February 8, 2017. All staff trainings that are scheduled to begin after the end of the teacher contract day have also been cancelled.

Paterson Sch. Dist.: Paterson is sending student home early at 12:35 due to rapidly changing weather conditions effecting roads. 1) Paterson students who ride the bus from Bethel Church will be taking the Hwy 14 to I-82 to Bethel drop-off in Prosser. The driver will wait for parents. 2) Other student will be released at 12:35. 3) Mercer/Sonova routes will meet at 100 Circles shop

Richland Sch. Dist.: PM buses on snow routes. All after school activities have been canceled Wednesday.

Touchet Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

Yakima-area School Districts:

EPIC / Head Start – PM classes at EPICPlace, Ahtanum, Wide Hollow, Tieton, Fairview are CANCELLED FOR TODAY 2/8/17.

Parents of children at Castlevale, Jefferson, and East Valley are asked to come pick up their children at noon TODAY 2/18/17.

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: No PM preschool

Yakima School District: No PM preschool, Buses on snow routes. After-school activities and athletics (contests and practice) are canceled.

Oregon School Districts:

Helix Sch. District – CLOSED

Lifeways Day Treatment – CLOSED

Pendleton Sch. District: CLOSED