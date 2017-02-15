Weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Hanford Vit Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town employees are on work delay until 11:30 a.m.

non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule to alleviate traffic congestion:

Day shift: 200 West Area and 100 Areas – 11 am.

200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland – 9:30 am.

Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight.

The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 11 :30 a.m .