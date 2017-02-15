Weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for the greater Tri-Cities area for Wednesday, February 15, 2017:
Hanford Vit Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town employees are on work delay until 11:30 a.m.
non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule to alleviate traffic congestion:
Day shift: 200 West Area and 100 Areas – 11 am.
200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland – 9:30 am.
Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight.
The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 11:30 a.m.
Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule.
Columbia Basin College – Opening at 10 am
Perry Technical Institute – Delayed schedule. All staff and faculty arrive at 10 am. All students arrive at 10:30am (UPDATE)
Ben Franklin Transit: SERVICE SUSPENDED
City of Prosser – 3 Hours Late. UPDATE
ODOT: Central Ore. – I-84 now open in both directions at milepost 114 (near Sherman – Gilliam County line) following crash involving multiple vehicles on black ice. Residual slowing remains as 1 Eastbound lane remains closed for cleanup. UPDATE
Meals on Wheels – All Benton/Franklin county senior dining sites and home delivered meal services are closed.
Washington Schools:
Bethlehem Lutheran School – CLOSED (update)
Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:15 pm 1:00 daycare 8:15
Christ the King School -CLOSED (update)
East Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
EPIC / Head Start – Classes at Jefferson and Castlevale are on a 2hr delay. AM classes are canceled at EPIC Place, Ahtanum, Wide Hollow, Fairview, Union Gap, Cottonwood, Tieton and Brewster.
ESD 105 – Opening on a 2-hour delay at 9:30 a.m. All morning meeting today canceled. Blossoms Early Learning Center opens at 7:30 a.m. Posted: Wed. 15th, 06:46 AM
Grandview Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Highland Sch. Dist. – 1 Hour Late, No AM preschool. 1 hour delay from a regular Wednesday start time.
Kennewick Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Kingspoint Christian School -CLOSED (update)
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities -CLOSED (update)
Mabton School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mount Adams Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
Othello Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Pasco Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Paterson Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Prosser Sch. Dist. – CLOSED (update)
Richland Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Riverside Christian School – 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool, Pre K or Kindergarten
Royal City Sch. Dist. – CLOSED (updated)
St. Joseph’s Catholic School -CLOSED (update)
Selah Sch. Dist. – AM buses on snow routes
Sunnyside Sch. Dist. -CLOSED (update)
Toppenish Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Tri-City Adventist -CLOSED (update)
Tri-City Prep – CLOSED (update)
Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Classes will begin at 10:30 am. No breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start is canceled. Afternoon Pre School will still be held. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.
Wapato Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No one hour early release for staff training in Professional Learning Communities (PLC)
Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Yakima School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No morning classes at YV-TECH.
Zillah School District -CLOSED (update)
The USDA Ag Service Center, offices of the Franklin County Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service, are on a 2-hour delay. The Service Center will open at 10:00 am. Given this morning’s freezing rain event, all customers should call into the Service Center before coming in for an office visit.
