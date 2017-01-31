Weather-related closures and delays for January 31, 2017

Here are the latest reported weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

Benton Franklin Head Start – No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled

Bethlehem Lutheran School – 2 Hours Late. Before Care will open at 8:00am

Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15 Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions Christ the King School – 2 Hours Late

College Place Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. for Students and Staff due to NO Power in buildings.

Finley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Kahlotus School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Kennewick Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast. Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No Breakfast, No Am Tri-tech, No Am Preschool Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – 2 Hours Late. Middle School and High School start at 9:45am due to finals. Elementary School at 10am. North Franklin Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pasco Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No Morning Preschool Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30 Prescott Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No zero period Richland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Riverside Christian School – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No a.m. preschool, PreK or Kinder

St. Joseph’s Catholic School – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside: Afternoon and evening activities canceled. 1st – 4th grade don’t meet

Tri-City Adventist – 2 Hours Late

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: Closed. Afternoon and evening activities canceled

Yakima-area School Districts

East Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes EPIC / Head Start – Classes at Jefferson and Castlevale are on a 2hr delay. AM classes are canceled at Tieton, Fairview, Cottonwood, Union Gap, EPIC Place, Ahtanum and Wide Hollow. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Highland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow route Selah Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes Toppenish Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2 hour delay; Classes will begin at 10:30 am. No breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start is canceled. Afternoon Pre School will still be held. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school. Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes Yakima School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, No morning classes at YV-TECH. Zillah School District – 2 Hours Late UPDATE

Oregon School Districts

NO AM ECSE Preschool in the Milton-Freewater Unified School District (Grove Elementary).

Milton-Freewater Unified School District – CLOSED.

Pendleton Sch. Dist. – Buses are on Snow Routes

BMCC Hermiston is on a 2 hour delay (opening at 10 am). All other BMCC locations are running on schedule.