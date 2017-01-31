Weather-related closures and delays for January 31, 2017

Here are the latest reported weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:
Benton Franklin Head Start – No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled
Bethlehem Lutheran School – 2 Hours Late. Before Care will open at 8:00am
Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15
Childrens Developmental Center – No morning sessions
Christ the King School – 2 Hours Late
College Place Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. for Students and Staff due to NO Power in buildings.
Finley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Kahlotus School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kennewick Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No Breakfast, No Am Tri-tech, No Am Preschool
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – 2 Hours Late. Middle School and High School start at 9:45am due to finals. Elementary School at 10am.
North Franklin Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pasco Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No Morning Preschool
Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30
Prescott Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No zero period
Richland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Riverside Christian School – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No a.m. preschool, PreK or Kinder
St. Joseph’s Catholic School – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside: Afternoon and evening activities canceled. 1st – 4th grade don’t meet
Tri-City Adventist – 2 Hours Late
Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: Closed. Afternoon and evening activities canceled
Yakima-area School Districts
East Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
EPIC / Head Start – Classes at Jefferson and Castlevale are on a 2hr delay. AM classes are canceled at Tieton, Fairview, Cottonwood, Union Gap, EPIC Place, Ahtanum and Wide Hollow.
Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Highland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow route
Selah Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Toppenish Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2 hour delay; Classes will begin at 10:30 am. No breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start is canceled. Afternoon Pre School will still be held. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.
Wahluke Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Yakima School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, No morning classes at YV-TECH.
Zillah School District – 2 Hours Late UPDATE
Oregon School Districts
NO AM ECSE Preschool in the Milton-Freewater Unified School District (Grove Elementary).
Milton-Freewater Unified School District – CLOSED.
Pendleton Sch. Dist. – Buses are on Snow Routes
BMCC Hermiston is on a 2 hour delay (opening at 10 am). All other BMCC locations are running on schedule.
