Weather Delays and Closures Jan. 18, 2017

Weather delays and closures for Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017:

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes

Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Granger Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM tri-tech , No AM Preschool

Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective tomorrow – Wed Jan 18th)

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer/Sonova routes pick up at 100 Circles Shop at 9:30

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes (For tomorrow – Wed Jan 18th) UPDATE

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Oregon Schools:

OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore.: Closed. OCDC Hermiston Center Closed, Irrigon Center Closed, Boardman Center Closed (Effective tomorrow – Wed Jan 18th)