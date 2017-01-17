Weather Delays and Closures for Jan. 17, 2017

School Delays and Closures for Jan. 17, 2017:

Benton-Franklin Head Start: All parent meetings for this evening are cancelled and will be reschduled

Benton PUD Closed early today at 4 p.m. But crews are available 24/7 to help with outages. If there is an outage, customers should call 888-582-2176

City of West Richland Meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m.: Cancelled

Childrens Development Center: Early release, all afternoon/evenings are canceled Closed at 1:30 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes

Columbia Basin College: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. All campuses closed at 3 p.m. due to foretasted ice storm.

Ephrata School District: Closed

ESD 123: Early Release at 3:30 p.m. ESD office will be closed.

Finley School District: The Finley Bond Information Meeting previously scheduled for tonight has been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday Jan. 24th at 6:30 p.m. January 17th basketball game and wrestling match canceled. After school tutoring canceled.

Goldendale Sch. Dist.: Closed

Imbler School District: 2 house late, due to blowing snow conditions.

Kennewick City Council meeting has been cancelled

Kiona-Benton City School District:All HS athletic practices ending at 5 PM, tonight basketball game postponed until Thursday.

Moses Lake Christian Academy: Closed

Moses Lake School District: Closed

Odessa School District: Closed

Othello Sch. Dist.: Early release, all aft/evening activities canceled

Pasco City Council Meeting schedule tonight has been cancelled due to weather, the agenda items will be brought up at the Special Meeting Monday Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Pasco Sch. Dist.: Evening activities canceled

Paterson Sch. District: Early Release, all aft/eve activities canceled. School Closure at 2:00. Buses will be leaving at 2:00. Mercer/Sonova route picks up at 100 Circles Shop.

Richland City Council meeting council cancelled. The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 7th.

St. Rose of Lima: Closed

Warden School District: 2-Hour Delay

Wahluke School District is on an Emergency Release Schedule today! The junior high will release at 12:15. No After-School Activities.

WSU Tri-Cities: Campus closed early today, classes starting at or after 1 p.m. are cancelled