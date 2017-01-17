Weather Delays and Closures for Jan. 17, 2017

School Delays and Closures for Jan. 17, 2017:
Benton-Franklin Head Start: All parent meetings for this evening are cancelled and will be reschduled
Benton PUD Closed early today at 4 p.m. But crews are available 24/7 to help with outages. If there is an outage, customers should call 888-582-2176
City of West Richland Meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m.: Cancelled
Childrens Development Center: Early release, all afternoon/evenings are canceled Closed at 1:30 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes
Columbia Basin College: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. All campuses closed at 3 p.m. due to foretasted ice storm.
Ephrata School District: Closed
ESD 123: Early Release at 3:30 p.m. ESD office will be closed.
Finley School District: The Finley Bond Information Meeting previously scheduled for tonight has been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday Jan. 24th at 6:30 p.m. January 17th basketball game and wrestling match canceled. After school tutoring canceled.
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: Closed
Imbler School District: 2 house late, due to blowing snow conditions.
Kennewick City Council meeting has been cancelled
Kiona-Benton City School District:All HS athletic practices ending at 5 PM, tonight basketball game postponed until Thursday.
Moses Lake Christian Academy: Closed
Moses Lake School District: Closed
Odessa School District: Closed
Othello Sch. Dist.: Early release, all aft/evening activities canceled
Pasco City Council Meeting schedule tonight has been cancelled due to weather, the agenda items will be brought up at the Special Meeting Monday Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
Pasco Sch. Dist.: Evening activities canceled
Paterson Sch. District: Early Release, all aft/eve activities canceled. School Closure at 2:00. Buses will be leaving at 2:00. Mercer/Sonova route picks up at 100 Circles Shop.
Richland City Council meeting council cancelled. The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 7th.
St. Rose of Lima: Closed
Warden School District: 2-Hour Delay
Wahluke School District is on an Emergency Release Schedule today! The junior high will release at 12:15. No After-School Activities.
WSU Tri-Cities: Campus closed early today, classes starting at or after 1 p.m. are cancelled
