Weather cancellations for Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Finley School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Schools will be on a two hour delay for snow removal. Route 2, no service to Finley Rd. or Nine Canyon.

Grandview School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Granger School Dist. – Closed Kiona-Benton City School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM pre-school, no breakfast, no AM Tri-tech

Paterson School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. 100 Circles and Mercer route meet at Hundred Circles Shop

Mabton School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no breakfast served

Prosser School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No a.m. preschool, no a.m. Tri-Tech, no a.m. Lourdes