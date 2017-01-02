These are the schools, businesses and organizations reporting weather-related closures and delays for January 3, 2017:
Finley School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Schools will be on a two hour delay for snow removal. Route 2, no service to Finley Rd. or Nine Canyon.
Grandview School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Granger School Dist. – Closed
Kiona-Benton City School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM pre-school, no breakfast, no AM Tri-tech
Paterson School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. 100 Circles and Mercer route meet at Hundred Circles Shop
Mabton School District – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no breakfast served
Prosser School Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No a.m. preschool, no a.m. Tri-Tech, no a.m. Lourdes
St. Joseph’s School and Children’s Center – 2-hour delay, no AM preschools; PM preschool will start on time.
Sunnyside School Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Be the first to comment on "Weather cancellations for Tuesday, January 3, 2017"