Here is the list of delays and cancellations for January 2, 2017:
Energy Northwest: Closed for the day for all non-essential employees (this includes all training). Only essential Energy Northwest employees should report at their normally-scheduled shift time.
Hanford Operations: Closed. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time.
Schools:
Morrow County (Oregon): 2-hour delay. This includes all schools in Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon.
North Franklin School District: 2-hour delay, No AM preschool
Be the first to comment on "Weather Cancellations for January 2, 2017"