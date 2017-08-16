Washington unemployment rate holds steady at 4.5%

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s unemployment rate of 4.5 percent held for a third consecutive month in July.

According to the latest numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, the state also added 1,600 jobs last month.

The biggest job growth was seen in government up 5,300, education and health services, up 2,000. The largest losses were seen in leisure and hospitality, which lost 2,600 jobs, and other services, which was down 1,600 jobs.

Job gains and losses are estimates based on a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate counts the percentage of people who are unemployed and actively looking for work, and doesn’t include those who have stopped looking for work.

The national unemployment rate was 4.3 percent last month. The rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area increased slightly to 3.5 percent in July from 3.4 percent in June.