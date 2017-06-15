Washington State University says personal data stolen

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Personal data for roughly one million people has been compromised in a burglary in Olympia earlier this year.

Washington State University researchers had stored the data on a hard drive and locked it in a safe in a storage facility.

The Spokesman-Review says the data came from public agencies, including school districts and community colleges.

The newspaper reported Thursday that it is not clear precisely when the safe was stolen, or if the burglar knew what was inside.

WSU’s Social and Economic Sciences Research Center specializes in statistical analysis and often is hired to study topics like academic success and employment rates.

Its clients include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Census Bureau, the Washington Legislature, the University of Idaho, and the school districts in Wenatchee, Washington, and Moscow, Idaho.