Washington Senate approves education funding plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Senate has narrowly approved an education funding plan that seeks to replace local school levies with a statewide uniform rate earmarked for schools.

The chamber passed the Republican proposal on a 25-24 vote, with no Democrat – except one who caucuses with Republicans to give them their majority – voting in favor of it. The measure now heads to the Democratic-controlled House, where it will be negotiated as both sides continue to work toward a compromise.

Lawmakers are working to comply with a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that they must fully fund the state’s basic education system. Lawmakers have already put more than $2 billion toward the issue since the ruling, but the biggest piece remaining of the court order is figuring out how much the state must provide for teacher salaries. School districts currently pay a big chunk of those salaries with local property-tax levies.