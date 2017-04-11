Washington making improvements at troubled psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee said he’s encouraged by the changes that have been made to ensure the state’s largest psychiatric hospital is safer for both patients and staff.

After touring Western State Hospital on Tuesday, he said increases in staffing have benefited patients and he hopes to get the budget resources to keep that work going.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cited the hospital last year over health and safety violations and gave it until July 2 to fix the problems or lose funding.

Some workers are critical of the changes, saying officials are more focused on politics than clinical care.

Nursing Supervisor Paul Vilja says the state has added administrative positions at the hospital, but there remains a shortage of nurses and psychiatrists.