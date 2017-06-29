latest News

Washington lottery already impacted by potential government shutdown

Posted By: Maecy Enger June 29, 2017

Although the Washington government says it expects to avoid a potential government shutdown, the uncertainty has impacted the lottery.

According to the state’s lottery website, advanced play has been reduced, sales for the Powerball, Hit 5 and the Lotto were suspended Wednesday and four other draw games will be suspended Friday night unless the budget is signed.

If the budget is not signed and the state goes into a partial government shutdown, all lottery operations will stop and no payouts will be given until an agreement is reached.

Lottery officials said in a statement, “During suspended operations, players who have a winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and retain in a secure location. Once Washington’s Lottery services are restored, players will be able to redeem winning tickets.”

Here is the schedule of when the draw games will be unavailable after the final draw break directly from the state’s website:

GameFinal Sales
PowerballJune 28, 2017, 6:45pm
Mega MillionsJune 30, 2017, 7:45pm
LottoJune 28, 2017, 7:45pm
Hit 5 June 28, 2017, 7:45pm
Match 4June 30, 2017, 7:45pm
Daily KenoJune 30, 2017, 7:45pm
Daily GameJune 30, 2017, 7:45pm
1 Comment on "Washington lottery already impacted by potential government shutdown"

  1. Ted | July 2, 2017 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    Lazy corrupt govt. employee bastards. They should have kept working until midnight the 30th when the actual budget ran out. Not when they “project” it “might”.

