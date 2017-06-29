Washington lottery already impacted by potential government shutdown

Although the Washington government says it expects to avoid a potential government shutdown, the uncertainty has impacted the lottery.

According to the state’s lottery website, advanced play has been reduced, sales for the Powerball, Hit 5 and the Lotto were suspended Wednesday and four other draw games will be suspended Friday night unless the budget is signed.

If the budget is not signed and the state goes into a partial government shutdown, all lottery operations will stop and no payouts will be given until an agreement is reached.

Lottery officials said in a statement, “During suspended operations, players who have a winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and retain in a secure location. Once Washington’s Lottery services are restored, players will be able to redeem winning tickets.”

Here is the schedule of when the draw games will be unavailable after the final draw break directly from the state’s website:

Game Final Sales Powerball June 28, 2017, 6:45pm Mega Millions June 30, 2017, 7:45pm Lotto June 28, 2017, 7:45pm Hit 5 June 28, 2017, 7:45pm Match 4 June 30, 2017, 7:45pm Daily Keno June 30, 2017, 7:45pm Daily Game June 30, 2017, 7:45pm