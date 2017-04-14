Washington lawmakers struggle to finish budget deal on time

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington lawmakers are no closer to a budget deal as they close in on the end of the 105-day legislative session, making it likely that they will need to go into overtime.

As they did two years ago, Senate Republicans say they won’t negotiate the overall budget until House Democrats pass billions of dollars of revenue they have proposed, including a capital gains tax.

Both chambers passed their respective spending plans last month, and both have been accusing the other of not passing all of the bills needed for their proposals.

Lawmakers are working to comply with a 2012 high court ruling that they must meet the state’s constitutional requirement to fully fund the state’s basic education system.