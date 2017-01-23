Washington Governor issues state of emergency for Mid-Columbia Basin

Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency earlier this month, but it’s not expected to do much to help cash strapped counties recover from more than a month of winter weather.

The emergency declaration lifts some restrictions for truck drivers that transport milk in the state. The declaration, dated January 13th, allows drivers to exceed state limits for driving hours, as long as they aren’t tired and are in good standing.

Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Chelan, and Yakima Counties are included in the state of emergency, which has been extended once already. However, the declaration doesn’t address the exploding costs of road maintenance as a result of the storms.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction says the document will help legitimize the request for a waiver on some of the make-up school days which would currently be required.

You can find the full state of emergency proclamation here.